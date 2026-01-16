Why Rezolve AI Stock Gained 30% This Week

Key Points

Rezolve AI stock jumped 30% this week after two analysts issued bullish notes.

Management reaffirmed aggressive 2026 revenue guidance of $350 million.

The stock remains 44% below its 52-week high with plenty left to prove.

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) is having a great week. The stock has gained 30% since last Friday's closing bell as of noon ET on Friday, Jan. 16, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Rezolve AI got the party started on Tuesday, as management announced revenue guidance for 2025 and 2026 to minimal fanfare. The story changed on Thursday, when two analysts issued bullish research notes based on Rezolve AI's sustained financial targets. The Street notes were good for a 17.5% price jump yesterday, followed by continued strength on Friday.

Two analysts walk into a growth stock

Both Cantor Fitzgerald and H.C. Wainwright already had bullish recommendations on Rezolve AI's stock, with price targets of $8 and $10 per share, respectively.

Cantor analyst Matthew VanVliet simply reiterated his Overweight rating and $8 target, citing a strong December and "lofty" 2026 growth plans. If the company can meet its guidance targets, it will have proven that retailers are hungry for AI-driven business analytics and customer relationship tools, making VanVliet's 12-month price target look "conservative" in hindsight.

Wainwright analyst Scott Buck doubled down on a "buy" rating and raised his price target to $12 per share. Buck applauded the more granular presentation of the refreshed guidance targets, and celebrated the company's partnerships with tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The analyst acknowledged that many investors are skeptical about Rezolve AI's near-term business prospects, but argued that the doubts should fade when the company reports full-year 2025 results in early March.

Color me skeptical

So what's next for Rezolve AI? The company has big plans and a couple of analyst cheerleaders, but Cantor's VanVliet expects most investors to "take a much more measured approach" and underwrite growth targets far lower than the company's.

That's where I land, too. After this week's big climb, the stock still trades 44% below its 52-week high, profits remain elusive, and 2025 revenues are a rounding error compared to the $350 million promised for 2026. I'd love to see Rezolve AI prove the skeptics wrong; those Microsoft and Alphabet partnerships sound great on paper. But I'll need to see the receipts in the March 20-F filing before getting excited enough to buy the stock.

