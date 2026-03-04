Why Is Revvity (RVTY) Down 5.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Revvity (RVTY). Shares have lost about 5.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Revvity due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Revvity Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Revvity Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues In Line With Estimates

Revvity reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.70, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 by 4.3%. The bottom line improved 19.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations was 87 cents compared with 78 cents in the prior-year period.

Revenue Details

The company reported revenues of $772.1 million, up 5.9% year over year and 4% organically. The top line was almost in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Segmental Details

Revvity reports under two operating segments — Life Sciences and Diagnostics.

Life Sciences

Revenues from this segment totaled $382 million, flat organically year over year.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $136 million, down 1.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Diagnostics

This segment’s revenues totaled $390 million, up 10% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, the top line increased 7% year over year.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $91 million, flat as compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Margin Analysis

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $251.7 million, up 3% year over year. Research and development expenses amounted to $58.2 million, up 18.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Adjusted operating income declined 3.6% to $229.4 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 29.7%, contracting 60 basis points.

Financial Update

The company exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $919.9 million compared with $931.4 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities totaled $582.9 million compared with $628.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

2026 Guidance

Revvity provided its earnings outlook and revenue guidance for 2026.

For 2026, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.35-$5.45. Revenues are anticipated to be in the band of $2.96-$2.99 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -7.66% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Revvity has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Revvity has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Revvity belongs to the Zacks Medical Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, HCA Healthcare (HCA), has gained 8.5% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

HCA reported revenues of $19.51 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +6.7%. EPS of $8.01 for the same period compares with $6.22 a year ago.

HCA is expected to post earnings of $7.18 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +11.3%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.2%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for HCA. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

