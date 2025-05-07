Why Revolve Group Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) were moving lower today after the online fashion retailer posted results that were roughly in line with expectations but lowered its gross margin guidance for the year.

For an industry under pressure, like the fashion industry, Revolve's results were solid, but the guidance -- as well as slower growth to start the second quarter -- seems to have prompted the sell-off.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

As of 1:03 p.m. ET, the stock was down 7.6% on the news.

Revolve's struggles continue

Overall, Revolve delivered decent results in the first quarter. Revenue rose 10% to $296.7 million, which slightly missed estimates at $297.8 million.

Gross margin edged down from 52.3% to 52%, but operating income jumped 57% to $14.7 million as the costs around marketing and selling and distribution grew only modestly.

On the bottom line, earnings per share rose $0.15 to $0.16, which beat the consensus by a penny.

Noting uncertainties around the global economy and the trade war, Co-CEO Michael Mente added, "We have consistently outperformed through challenging periods in the past and are entering this current cycle on strong footing, giving us the confidence not just to manage through the near-term challenges, but also to gain further market share and drive long-term gains."

What's next for Revolve

Looking ahead, the company said that net sales in April slowed to mid-single digit growth, but noted stronger performance in the international segment.

For the full year, it cut its gross margin outlook from 52.4%-52.9% to 50%-52%, which is based on the current level of tariffs.

Given that, Revolve could be a winner if the trade war eases. With the stock down more than 50% from its peak late last year, Revolve does have some upside potential if it can overcome the macro headwinds.

Should you invest $1,000 in Revolve Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Revolve Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Revolve Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $613,546!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $695,897!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 893% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 162% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Revolve Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Revolve Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.