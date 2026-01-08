Why Revenue Durability Matters More Than Ever for Nu Holdings

At this stage of its growth cycle, Nu Holdings’ NU most compelling differentiator is its improving revenue durability, the ability to transform a vast customer base into recurring, multi-product income streams that are less exposed to macroeconomic swings. In the third quarter of 2025, the company sustained its strong operating momentum, expanding its customer base to 127 million by adding more than 4 million new users and maintaining an activity rate above 83%.

While Nubank’s early narrative was driven by rapid customer acquisition, the more important evolution today is the deepening monetization of those users across payments, credit, savings, insurance, and other financial services. This growing mix of predictable, repeat-driven revenues positions Nu Holdings for more resilient performance, even as credit conditions tighten or foreign-exchange volatility returns across Latin America. On a currency-neutral basis, revenues rose 39% year over year in the third quarter to $4.2 billion.

A key contributor to this durability is the company’s disciplined product strategy. Rather than leaning aggressively into higher-risk credit to boost short-term earnings, NU continues to emphasize high-engagement, everyday financial products such as payments and low-cost deposits, supported by steady cross-sell adoption. As customers increasingly use two, three, or more products, average revenue per active user improves, enhancing earnings visibility and smoothing quarterly variability that often challenges traditional banks.

This model is further strengthened by Nu Holdings’ efficient cost structure. Its technology-first platform avoids the heavy physical infrastructure burden carried by legacy institutions, allowing incremental revenues from existing customers to translate more effectively into operating leverage. At a time when traditional banks face rising regulatory and structural costs, Nu Holdings’ growing revenue durability stands out as a strategic advantage, one that can justify premium valuation multiples and support more consistent shareholder returns in the company’s next phase of growth.

Peer Lens: Block, SoFi Technologies

Block XYZ remains an important comparison because its ecosystem shows what Nu Holdings could become at scale. Block, through Cash App and Square, maintains a multi-product financial platform that grows wallet share as users adopt more services. The pattern mirrors how Block expanded beyond payments into credit and deposits, reinforcing the link between user engagement and durable revenue.

SoFi Technologies SOFI provides another relevant benchmark as a digital-first institution that strengthened its results by broadening its financial suite. SoFi demonstrated that cross-selling loans, deposits and investment tools can turn a fast-growing user base into a stable revenue engine. SoFi shows how diversified, low-friction product expansion can convert scale into consistent, defensible revenue momentum.

NU’s Price Performance, Valuation, Estimates

The stock has surged 57% over the past year compared with the industry’s 54% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NU trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73X, which is well above the industry’s 11.1X. It carries a Value Score of D.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NU’s 2025 earnings has been on the rise over the past 60 days.

NU stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.