Why Remitly Global Stock Lost 5% Today

Key Points

A dystopian blog post showed how payments stocks like Remitly could be disrupted.

Remitly also received a price target hike from Cantor Fitzgerald.

The company has a track record of strong growth.

10 stocks we like better than Remitly Global ›

Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) was among the losers in the fintech sector today as stocks fell broadly in response to a dystopian blog post offering a hypothetical scenario of how AI would disrupt a number of sectors, including financial payments.

The panic surrounding that thesis outweighed a bullish analyst note on Remitly that included a price target hike, and the stock finished the day down 5%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Is payments at risk?

The hypothetical scenario from Citrini Research suggested that the payments sector would be disrupted as AI agents turn to stablecoins to eliminate the interchange fees charged by credit card companies, and facilitators like Remitly, which operates as a platform for international remittances.

While it's possible that stablecoins will replace credit cards, platforms like Remitly operate on trust, and its customers may be reluctant to use a stablecoin on their own for remittances, even if that happens through a familiar app.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target from $17 to $20 on Remitly and reiterated an overweight rating.

Cantor noted Remitly's strong fourth-quarter results and outlook for 2026, and said that while former CEO Matt Oppenheimer surprised investors by stepping down as CEO, he will remain involved with the business as chairman of the board.

What's next for Remitly

Remitly has struggled on the stock market despite reporting strong growth and improving profitability.

There are no signs that it's being disrupted by AI thus far, and it has begun experimenting with stablecoins itself, protecting itself from potential disruption there. Because of the challenges in cross-border payments and remittances, Remitly would seem to be more insulated from AI disruption than many of its fintech peers.

The stock looks undervalued if it can maintain its recent momentum.

Should you buy stock in Remitly Global right now?

Before you buy stock in Remitly Global, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Remitly Global wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Remitly Global. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.