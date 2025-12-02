Why Remitly Global Slipped 16% in November

Key Points

Remitly topped revenue estimates in its third-quarter report.

Its take rate is falling as it expands to new markets.

Investors were also disappointed by its fourth-quarter guidance.

10 stocks we like better than Remitly Global ›

Shares of Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) were pulling back last month due to a post-earnings sell-off in the digital remittance specialist, in spite of generally solid results.

The report was overshadowed by its forecast calling for slowing growth and concerns about rising credit risk, in part due to a weakening economy in the U.S.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The stock hit a 52-week low during the month and finished down 16%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As you can see from the chart below, Remitly plunged early in the month following its earnings report, but recouped some of those losses in the last few days of November.

What's ailing Remitly

Remitly is a disruptive fintech stock, growing rapidly and taking market share from traditional leaders like Western Union and MoneyGram.

However, the stock has mostly been a disappointment to investors, and that pattern was on display again last month.

Remitly's overall third-quarter results were strong. Active customers increased by 21% to 8.9 million, and send volume rose 35% $19.5 billion, which translated to a 25% increase in revenue to $419.5 million, beating the consensus at $413.7 million.

On the bottom line, adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 29% to $61.2 million.

The company's take rate, or the percentage of send volume it converts into revenue, fell as it expanded its platform with new products like Remitly Business, its Remitly One membership program, which offers features like "send now, pay later," and stablecoins that allow for transfers of tokenized U.S. dollars.

Still, the exposure to credit risk in an uncertain macro environment and disappointing fourth-quarter guidance led to the sell-off.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, management called for revenue of $426 million-$428 million, or 21% growth, which was below the consensus at $430.5 million.

Can Remitly bounce back?

Remitly's revenue growth is slowing, a sign that the core business may be starting to mature, and the company called for high teens revenue growth in 2026, a moderation from the fourth quarter.

However, at its current price, Remitly looks like a bargain, trading at a price-to-sales ratio of less than 2, and just 12 times its expected EBITDA for the full year. The company also expects to be profitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis for the full year.

With its recent product expansions and targeting of high-value senders, the stock still has a lot of upside potential. The discount price may not stick around for long.

Should you invest $1,000 in Remitly Global right now?

Before you buy stock in Remitly Global, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Remitly Global wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $588,530!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,885!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,012% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Remitly Global. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.