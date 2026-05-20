Why Relay Therapeutics Stock Popped on Wednesday

Key Points

This was aided by a pair of bullish analyst updates.

The two pundits raised their price targets and maintained their buy ratings.

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One trading session after Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLAY) announced positive results for an investigational treatment, its shares rocketed higher on Wednesday. That rally, which saw the biotech stock rocket almost 8% higher, was aided in no small part by a pair of bullish analyst updates.

High-potential pipeline

Those new analyses came on the heels of Relay's Tuesday release of Phase 2 results for zovegalisib, a drug that treats vascular anomalies. The company said that, across all doses of the medication, 60% of tested patients responded to treatment at the earliest time point of 12 weeks.

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These figures were well above the projections of most analysts tracking the stock. Relay added that nearly all individuals administered the drug experienced symptomatic improvements at the 12-week mark, and that zovegalisib demonstrated a positive safety and tolerability profile.

Although this was indisputably a positive development, it was mitigated by the company's announcement that it would float a secondary issue of its common stock. Including a purchase option for the issue's underwriters, the issue could exceed $200 million. Although this isn't overly dilutive given Relay's nearly $2.5 billion market cap, no investor likes share dilution.

Two bulls get more bullish

Yet not one, but two professional Relay-watchers felt compelled to significantly raise their price targets on the stock. Barclays' Peter Lawson upped his to $27 per share from $21, while Silvan Turkcan of Citizens JMP moved his to $21 from $19. Both maintained their buy recommendations on the shares.

These far better-than-expected results are, in my view, enough reason to invest in the highly promising biotech. I wouldn't worry at all about share dilution, and I'd feel confident owning stock of a company developing a medication that has shown such promise.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.