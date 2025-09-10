Why Regions Financial is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (RF)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Regions Financial Corp is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.08% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $3,909,262 worth of RF shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Regions Financial Corp is $1.06/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/02/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for RF, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
RF operates in the Banking & Savings sector, among companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), and Bank of America Corp (BAC).
