Why Redwire Stock Skyrocketed This Week

Key Points

Redwire rocketed higher this week even though there was no major news for the company.

Space stocks saw bullish momentum this week amid investor excitement surrounding SpaceX's $2 trillion IPO.

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Redwire (NYSE: RDW) stock recorded massive gains this week. The space-tech company's share price rose 60.1% in a stretch of trading that saw the S&P 500 gain 1.8% and the Nasdaq Composite gain 2.6%.

While bullish momentum for the broader market played a role in sending Redwire's valuation higher, bullish momentum for space stocks was particularly strong this week thanks to excitement surrounding SpaceX's upcoming IPO. Even though space stocks saw pullbacks in conjunction with the explosion of Blue Origin's rocket on Friday, Redwire still managed to book a huge valuation gain. The stock is up 223% year to date.

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SpaceX's IPO has created a rising tide that's lifting space stocks

Given the huge valuation gain that Redwire saw this week, it might come as a surprise that there wasn't any major business-specific news for the company. Instead, the company's incredible rally was largely driven by investors' excitement for SpaceX's IPO and the valuation impacts that the public debut of Elon Musk's company could continue to have across the broader space industry.

SpaceX is set to IPO on June 12 at a valuation of approximately $2 trillion. With the company seemingly set to command a massive valuation premium, investors have been assigning higher valuation multiples for other space stocks -- and that's sent Redwire's valuation higher.

What's next for Redwire?

In the near term, Redwire's valuation will likely continue to be influenced by the outlook for SpaceX stock. This sets up a high-risk, high-reward dynamic.

If SpaceX's IPO proves to be highly successful and the stock surges following its public debut, Redwire and other space stocks will likely see spillover valuation tailwinds. On the other hand, it's reasonable to expect that valuations across the space industry could retreat if SpaceX stock gets off to a rocky start.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Redwire. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.