Why Redwire Stock Popped Today

Key Points

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has outlined a six-year plan to build an American base on the moon.

Redwire builds space infrastructure and is a logical beneficiary of the project.

10 stocks we like better than Redwire ›

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) stock jumped 5.3% through 11:35 a.m. ET Wednesday, one day after NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman unveiled the space agency's new $20 billion "Ignition" plan to build a base on the moon.

Redwire specializes in building space infrastructure, and a moon base, by definition, comprises a lot of infrastructure. Although Redwire wasn't specifically named in Isaacman's announcement, it's logical to presume it will play a role.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Details, please

Isaacman outlined a three-phase effort culminating in the establishment of a semi-permanently occupied moon base by 2032. The first phase will involve exploratory landings on the moon by NASA astronauts and testing equipment to support a moon base. (Redwire will presumably build some of this equipment.)

Things may kick into higher gear in Phase 2, which will establish early infrastructure to support astronauts visiting the moon. By Phase 3, things could really be rolling, as NASA builds the structures and equipment it needs to support "habitation, surface mobility and logistics ... for a continuous human foothold on the Moon."

What it means for Redwire stock

It's important to note that, at this point, Redwire hasn't won any contracts under either Phase 2 or Phase 3 -- the Ignition project is only one day old, after all. Still, Redwire's integral role in building equipment for space work (just yesterday, the company won a contract to deliver low-mass solar arrays for Moog (NYSE: MOGA) (NYSE: MOGB) to use on national security satellites) makes it a logical beneficiary of NASA's push to put an American base on the moon.

Best of all, at barely 5 times sales, Redwire stock is arguably the cheapest space stock out there. If you want to invest in NASA's moon base plans, Redwire stock is a good place to start.

Should you buy stock in Redwire right now?

Before you buy stock in Redwire, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Redwire wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,325!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,074,070!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Moog and Redwire. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.