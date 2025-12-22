Key Points

Redwire won an eight figure contract from Europe's TEC last week.

The stock has been moving higher ever since.

10 stocks we like better than Redwire ›

Redwire (NYSE: RDW) stock jumped as much as 10% this morning before retracing to about a 3.9% gain as of 1:50 p.m. ET. It's a shame the space stock couldn't hold onto its gains, but it doesn't change the fact:

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

This is the third day in a row that Redwire stock has moved higher.

Why Redwire stock keeps going up

Redwire first started moving higher on Thursday last week, after the company announced it had won an "eight-figure deal" to build two International Docking System Standard (IDSS) compliant docking systems for privately held The Exploration Company (TEC).

For a company that generated less than $300 million in 2025 revenue, the eight figures -- meaning at least $10 million in revenue -- is a significant sum, accounting for at least 3.4% of annual revenue. It also helps Redwire to expand further in what's already its most successful business, selling space infrastructure parts to European space firms.

Is Redwire stock a buy?

The contract also brings Redwire in on the ground floor, supplying docking systems to TEC, which is still a start-up company, and has only one vehicle, Nyx, that it hopes to use as an orbital service vehicle. If Nyx proves successful and TEC expands and grows its fleet, this could mean more contracts for Redwire over time.

That remains to be seen, however. In the meantime, a more immediate catalyst for Redwire stock to move higher would be if the company succeeds in turning free cash flow-positive next year, as analysts have forecast. Redwire's still not a "profitable" company, and analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence don't predict GAAP profits before 2028.

Achieving positive free cash flow in 2026, though, would be a step in the right direction.

Should you buy stock in Redwire right now?

Before you buy stock in Redwire, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Redwire wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,039!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,506!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 22, 2025.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Redwire. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.