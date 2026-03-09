Why Redwire Corporation Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Truist analyst Michael Ciamoli upgraded Redwire stock to buy this morning.

Ciamoli thinks gross profit margins could more than double in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Redwire ›

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) stock, the space infrastructure company that turned itself into a military drones stock last year, soared 7% through noon ET Monday.

You can thank Truist Securities for that.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Truist hearts Redwire

Truist analyst Michael Ciamoli upgraded Redwire stock to "buy" with a $15 price target this morning, predicting the stock has "66% upside" from today's prices. And why?

According to Ciamoli, roughly one-third of Redwire's programs are ramping up and now producing at full speed. The company's other programs are making progress as well, helping to grow Redwire's gross profit margins and potentially implying lower research and development costs in the near future.

Indeed, Ciamoli thinks we may see gross margins surge from 9.2% (according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence) in 2025 to 23.3% in 2026!

Could Redwire turn profitable in 2026?

Now don't get too excited. Operating costs consumed 57% of Redwire's revenue in 2025. They were 25.5% of revenue in 2024. Pick either number as a baseline, and even a 23.3% gross profit margin won't be enough to turn Redwire stock profitable after its operating costs are subtracted. Indeed, according to analysts polled by S&P Global, Redwire's still at least a couple years away from GAAP profitability.

The good news is that 2027 might be the first year Redwire hits positive free cash flow, finally giving investors something more substantial than mere revenue and revenue growth on which to value Redwire stock.

At 3 times sales, the stock was already starting to look attractive. With the catalyst of positive free cash flow now on the horizon, it may be time to buy Redwire stock.

Should you buy stock in Redwire right now?

Before you buy stock in Redwire, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Redwire wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 9, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Redwire and Truist Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.