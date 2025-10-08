Why Redwire Corporation Stock Just Crashed

Key Points

Redwire stock is switching CFOs -- in November.

One big Redwire stockholder just filed to sell off nearly 10 million shares.

10 stocks we like better than Redwire ›

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) plunged 7.5% through 11:11 a.m. ET Thursday after the space infrastructure stock announced (yesterday) its CFO Jonathan Baliff will retire, to be replaced by current chief accounting officer Chris Edmunds, at the end of November.

But that was only the first shoe to drop.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

In a separate announcement, filed with the SEC yesterday, Redwire advised one of its biggest shareholders, "BCC Redwire Aggregator, L.P.," which owns more than 10% of Redwire, intends to sell off nearly 10 million Redwire shares.

Redwire's big sell-off

According to the filings, the "aggregate market value" of shares being sold works out to $11.22 per share, but TheFly.com reports the shares will actually be sold for approximately $10.15 per share.

Assuming the $10.15 price is the correct one, this suggests someone's taking a significant haircut in order to exit Redwire stock in a hurry. Other investors seem to be following suit, as Redwire's current share price sits within just a few pennies of the reported $10.15 sales price.

Is Redwire stock a sell?

Is there reason for investors to worry? Maybe, but also maybe not.

On the one hand, the circumstances of the CFO switcheroo -- early announcement, nearly two months before Baliff's departure, and the former CFO sticking around through December to help smooth the transition -- doesn't suggest any financial shenanigans or an executive firing. To the contrary, everything looks above board and shipshape.

Moreover, Redwire's numbers -- while not great -- don't look scary either. Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence are seeing sales up 39% this year, and perhaps 39% more next year. Free cash flow looks like it could turn positive in 2026, and GAAP profits might arrive in 2027.

To me, today's sell-off almost looks like a buying opportunity.

Should you invest $1,000 in Redwire right now?

Before you buy stock in Redwire, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Redwire wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,328!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,134,270!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.