Why Reddit Stock Is Plummeting This Week

Key Points Reddit stock has fallen double digits since last week's market close.

A report from MIT has raised concerns about the effectiveness of generative AI for businesses.

Investors are also worried about the outlook on inflation.

10 stocks we like better than Reddit ›

Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) stock has gotten hit with a big pullback in this week's trading. Ahead of the market's open this Friday, the company's share price had fallen 11.3% from its level at the previous week's market close. Over the same stretch, the S&P 500 was down 1.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4%.

Reddit and other tech stocks have gotten hit with big pullbacks amid an uptick in concerns that valuations for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks could be in a bubble. The company's share price has also been under pressure due to bearish inflation indicators.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

New AI research from MIT has hurt Reddit stock

On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) published research that resulted in significant selling pressures for AI stocks. According to the new study published by the famous tech-research university, 95% of companies that have invested in integrating generative AI into their business operations have yet to see any profitability gains.

The research raised concerns that valuations for AI stocks could be in a bubble, and it was a significant factor in pullbacks for many companies with exposure to the artificial intelligence market this week. Reddit stock is still up 107% over the last three months, and sales momentum connected to the company's licensing of data for AI models has been a driving factor in the rally.

Inflation concerns are back in focus

After the Bureau of Labor Statistics published July Producer Price Index data last week that showed levels of inflation that were much hotter than expected, some investors started bracing for the possibility that higher inflation would start showing up in the consumer side of the economy. Worrying indicators along those lines showed up in second-quarter earnings reports from Home Depot and Target this week.

Home Depot said that it will be raising some prices due to tariffs, and Target said that it was also seeing pricing pressures and weak consumer spending due to tariffs. If consumer-facing inflation starts accelerating, the Federal Reserve may be wary about delivering substantial cuts for interest rates. Such developments could put significant dents in valuations for Reddit and other growth stocks.

Should you invest $1,000 in Reddit right now?

Before you buy stock in Reddit, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Reddit wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $650,499!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,543!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,045% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.