Why Red Cat Stock Was Dogged by the Bears Today

Key Points

It's the new owner of a peer, Apium Swarm Robotics.

The company also announced a partnership with a Ukrainian state enterprise.

10 stocks we like better than Red Cat ›

Drone maker Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ: RCAT) was well in the red on the stock market as the trading week kicked off. Investors seemed displeased with the company's news that it closed an acquisition, expressing this by trading out of the stock to push it down by almost 9% that trading session.

Swarms incoming

That morning, Red Cat announced that it is the new owner of a privately held peer, Apium Swarm Robotics. Red Cat described Apium as a "developer of distributed control systems for autonomous swarming drones and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs)." The buyer did not disclose the purchase price.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Red Cat and Apium are familiar to each other, as the two companies first partnered in 2025 through the former company's futures initiative. Red Cat said that Apium ran a successful demonstration of autonomous multi-agent missions using Red Cat hardware.

Separately, Red Cat announced that it entered into a strategic partnership with Spetstechnoexport, a government-owned business in Ukraine. Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU), the two companies pledged to advance drone technology and production in that country. No financial details of the arrangement were provided.

Deal details lacking

Investors are rarely comfortable with uncertainty, and it's likely that they disliked the lack of dollar values in either announcement.

Personally, I wouldn't be too dismayed, as Red Cat needs to be secretive by the nature of its work. The Apium acquisition makes plenty of sense to me (drone swarms will inevitably be a component of warfare in the future), as does the tie-up with Spetstechnoexport. I'd see the Monday Red Cat sell-off as something of an opportunity to get this promising stock at a bargain.

Should you buy stock in Red Cat right now?

Before you buy stock in Red Cat, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Red Cat wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,861!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,026,987!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 30, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.