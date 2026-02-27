Why Red Cat Stock Crashed Today

Key Points

Red Cat rival Kratos Defense is selling shares after a big stock price run-up, to raise up to $1.4 billion in cash.

Red Cat may be tempted to follow suit as it continues to burn cash.

10 stocks we like better than Red Cat ›

Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ: RCAT) stock tumbled 11.2% through 1 p.m. ET Friday on no obvious bad news -- no obvious news for Red Cat itself, that is to say.

There was some news for investors in Red Cat rival Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Kratos needs cash

This morning, Kratos announced plans to expand the size of its secondary stock offering, which was first announced last night. In exchange for selling up to 16.4 million shares of new stock, Kratos plans to raise up to $1.4 billion in new cash.

What does that have to do with Red Cat? There are a couple of implications, neither of which may please Red Cat shareholders.

What this means for Red Cat

First and foremost, one of Red Cat's toughest rivals is about to be swimming in cash, which it can deploy to outspend and out-research its drone rivals, and capture share in the military drones market. Red Cat may struggle to compete with that.

The second implication is that Red Cat may be inspired to do what Kratos just did.

Like Kratos, Red Cat is burning cash at a furious pace -- $70 million in annual cash burn, with no end in sight. Like Kratos, Red Cat stock has enjoyed enormous success over the past year as investors swarmed to buy drone stocks. Shares of Red Cat are up more than double over the last 52 weeks.

At a sky-high valuation of 49 times trailing sales, Red Cat management may be tempted to cash in on its success, sell shares, raise funds, and dilute shareholders substantially -- just as Kratos did.

Seeing as Kratos stock dropped 7% after announcing its stock offering, that might not be great news for Red Cat shareholders.

Should you buy stock in Red Cat right now?

Before you buy stock in Red Cat, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Red Cat wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,188!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,413!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 916% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 27, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.