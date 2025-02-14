Why Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring Today

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX) had soared by 15.8% as of 12:06 p.m. ET on Friday. Did the clinical-stage biotech company report great news? Nope. Instead, the stock's gains appeared to be driven by moves made by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

The giant chipmaker disclosed its own holdings in other publicly traded companies in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. That filing revealed that during the fourth quarter, it had exited its positions in several artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, notably including Soundhound AI, and reduced its positions in others. However, Nvidia held onto all 7.7 million or so of its Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

A vote of confidence in Recursion?

Many investors seemed to view Nvidia's decision to maintain its stake in Recursion as a vote of confidence in the company. Recursion uses AI extensively as part of its drug discovery process, and built the largest supercomputer in the biopharmaceutical industry with Nvidia's help.

Had Nvidia added to its stake in Recursion, it would have been a clear sign it believed in the small drugmaker's potential. But that didn't happen. Still, the fact that Nvidia hung onto its Recursion shares while selling other AI stocks hand over fist is understandably reassuring to Recursion shareholders.

Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock a buy?

Does any of this change the premise for buying Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock? Not really. The company's technology is promising. However, its experimental drugs are also still in the early stages of testing. Risk-averse investors will be better off going with other stocks. This biotech stock could be a big winner over time, though, for aggressive investors with enough patience to wait for its pipeline programs to advance.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $350,809 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $45,792 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $562,853!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.