Why Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX) were skyrocketing around 20% higher as of 11 a.m. ET on Friday. The big gain for the biotech stock came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Thursday that it plans to replace the use of animals in testing drugs with "more effective, human-relevant methods," including artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Recursion uses AI in its drug discovery and development processes. The company built one of the largest datasets in the biopharmaceutical industry with over 60 petabytes of data.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

What will the FDA's move mean for Recursion?

The FDA will initially focus on monoclonal antibodies with its initiative to replace animal testing and later expand to other types of drugs. How will the agency's move impact Recursion? It's too soon to know for sure.

However, it's possible that other drugmakers could be more interested in teaming up with Recursion with the FDA promoting the use of AI models in drug development. Recursion already partners with four big pharmaceutical companies: Bayer, Merck KGaA, Roche's Genentech unit, and Sanofi.

Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock a buy?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock isn't a good fit for risk-averse investors. The company remains unprofitable and is losing more money as it ramps up clinical development of several candidates. Recursion's most advanced program is only in phase 1/2 testing. There's no guarantee that any of the pipeline candidates will be successful in clinical studies and win regulatory approvals.

However, aggressive investors could find Recursion Pharmaceuticals attractive. Its collaborations with big drugmakers give it more stability than many clinical-stage biotech companies have. The company is also backed by Nvidia. Recursion's AI-driven processes hold significant potential. This is a risky pick, but one that just might pay off handsomely over the long run.

Should you invest $1,000 in Recursion Pharmaceuticals right now?

Before you buy stock in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Recursion Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,779!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $659,306!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 787% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 152% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2025

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Roche Holding AG. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.