Why Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Got Mashed on Monday

Key Points The company isn't the only developer of a drug for FAP, a rare genetic disease.

A rival just reported that its own FAP treatment is advancing to late-stage testing.

10 stocks we like better than Recursion Pharmaceuticals ›

Clinical-stage biotech Recursion Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: RXRX) stock took it on the chin in the first trading day of the week. Monday saw investors back out of the company's shares, leaving them with an almost 3% decline at market close. The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) did notably better, ticking up slightly on the day.

A rival reports a major step forward

This was largely due to news from a rival clincal-stage biotech. Late on Friday, U.K.-based Biodexa announced it had launched a phase 3 clinical trial of its eRapa, an investigational drug that targets familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP). This is a rare genetic disease which, when left untreated, typically leads to colorectal cancer.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Biodexa has been granted Fast Track status for investigating the drug from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This followed a phase 2 clinical trial in which the drug met its primary endpoints.

The advancement of eRapa puts it ahead of Recursion's REC-4881, which is also aimed at treating FAP. The company completed a phase 1b/2 study of the drug earlier this year. Like Biodexa's drug, REC-4881 did well in that stage of testing.

The best should win

As any seasoned biotech investor would attest, it's the final results and approval process of a drug that ultimately count. Given that, it's hardly encouraging that Biodexa has taken a big step forward ahead of Recursion in the development of its FAP medication. The latter company's investors will be hoping that REC-4881 ultimately proves to be the more efficacious drug for the disorder.

Should you invest $1,000 in Recursion Pharmaceuticals right now?

Before you buy stock in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Recursion Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $636,628!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,063,471!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,041% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 28, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.