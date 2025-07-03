Why Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed at $5.27, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.02%.

The biotechnology company's shares have seen an increase of 6.11% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.99%.

The upcoming earnings release of Recursion Pharmaceuticals will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Recursion Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of -$0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.58 million, up 8.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.34 per share and a revenue of $74.95 million, signifying shifts of +20.71% and +27.38%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.