Why Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the most recent trading day at $6.48, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.22% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.33%.

The the stock of biotechnology company has fallen by 39.47% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.44, signifying a 12.82% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $20.15 million, reflecting a 46.12% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

RXRX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.41 per share and revenue of $88.55 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.57% and +50.5%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. At present, Recursion Pharmaceuticals boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

