Why The RealReal Stock Soared Today

Key Points

Customers are flocking to TheRealReal.com in search of savings.

Management sees much more growth ahead.

10 stocks we like better than RealReal ›

Shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) surged on Tuesday after the online marketplace for luxury goods delivered robust third-quarter financial results and boosted its full-year sales forecast.

As of 1:35 p.m. ET, The RealReal's stock price is up more than 35%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The luxury resale market is booming

In today's challenging economic environment, even buyers of high-end merchandise are seeking bargains -- and these shoppers are increasingly turning to The RealReal's marketplaces to find them.

The company's gross merchandise value -- the total dollar value of all transactions conducted on its platform -- grew by 20% year over year to $520 million. Active buyers increased 7% to over 1 million, while the average order value rose 12% to $584.

The RealReal's revenue, in turn, climbed 17% to $174 million.

Moreover, the luxury goods reseller's profitability is improving as it scales its platform. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) quadrupled to $9.3 million, or 5.4% of revenue, up from 1.6% in the third quarter of 2024.

The RealReal sees plenty of room for expansion

These strong results and encouraging ongoing sales trends prompted management to lift its full-year sales and earnings outlook. The company now expects revenue of $687 million to $690 million and adjusted EBITDA of $37.7 million to $38.7 million in 2025.

"We are at the leading edge of a growing industry, which fuels our ability to shape the evolution of luxury resale and drive sustained profitable growth," CEO Rati Levesque said.

Should you invest $1,000 in RealReal right now?

Before you buy stock in RealReal, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and RealReal wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $604,044!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,220,149!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.