Why Rare-Earth Stock Critical Metals Soared 108% in October

Key Points

Critical Metals wants to take control of one of the largest rare-earth deposits in the world.

The miner has also received a crucial regulatory approval for the mine.

Critical Metals stock had soared more than 300% in the year through mid-October.

10 stocks we like better than Critical Metals ›

October was a wild, wild month for investors in Critical Metals Group (NASDAQ: CRML).

The mining stock rocketed from single digits at the beginning of the month to an all-time high of $32.15 per share on Oct. 14, only to retrace quickly and give up a big chunk of those gains. The run-up, however, was so gigantic that Critical Metals stock still ended October up 108%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

If you've been following the rare-earth mania, you'll want to know about Critical Metals -- a company inching closer to mining one of the largest rare-earth deposits in the world and already securing contracts with buyers.

How rare-earth stocks found a massive tailwind

Rare-earth elements are an essential input for components like batteries and magnets that have critical uses in semiconductors, electronics, home appliances, electric vehicles, wind turbines, and medical imaging. The U.S. currently depends heavily on China for rare-earth materials -- it imported 80% of those consumed in 2024, with 77% coming from China.

To secure domestic supply and cut reliance on imports from China, the U.S. government is aggressively buying stakes in critical minerals mining companies under President Donald Trump's leadership. Examples include a 15% stake in the largest rare-earth producer in the U.S., MP Materials. That has sent rare-earth stocks surging as investors expect a similar government move in other rare-earth miners, including Critical Metals.

Critical Metals is a must-watch rare-earth stock

Critical Metals currently owns a 42% stake in Tanbreez in Greenland, one of the largest rare-earth projects in the world with a resource base of 45 million metric tons. Notably, the company recently entered into an agreement to increase its stake in Tanbreez to 92.5% by issuing 14.5 million shares to Rimbal, subject to the approval of the government of Greenland.

Just days ago, Critical Metals also secured key environmental approvals for Tanbreez, paving the way for the company to start mining. To develop the mine, Critical Metals also secured a $50 million financing deal with an institutional investor in October against the issue of 1.47 million shares and prefunded warrants.

Demand for rare-earth materials is so strong that prospective buyers are already lining up, even though Critical Metals hasn't yet begun production. In October, the company signed a letter of intent for a multiyear offtake agreement to supply up to 15% of Tanbreez's projected production to REalloys, a processor of rare-earth materials.

Shares of Critical Metals have plunged more than 50% since Oct. 15, mainly because of a widespread industry sell-off on profit booking. However, recent developments such as environmental approvals and a growing stake in Tanbreez makes Critical Metals a must-watch rare-earth stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Critical Metals right now?

Before you buy stock in Critical Metals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Critical Metals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $595,194!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,153,334!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.