Why QuickLogic (QUIK) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

QuickLogic (QUIK) closed the most recent trading day at $8.00, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers had lost 4.92% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 3, 2026. On that day, QuickLogic is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 375%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.5 million, reflecting a 38.6% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.48 per share and a revenue of $13.6 million, signifying shifts of -1300% and -32.38%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for QuickLogic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. QuickLogic presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, QuickLogic is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 162.2. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 39.32 of its industry.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

