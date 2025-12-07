Why QuantumScape Stock Got Crushed in November

Key Points

QuantumScape's battery technology could juice the EV market.

QuantumScape shares more than doubled after it began announcing new partnership agreements.

November acted as somewhat of a "sell the news" month.

10 stocks we like better than QuantumScape ›

2025 has been a good year for QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock. Shares have soared about 140% as the electric vehicle (EV) battery company has made progress with its next-generation solid-state technology.

The stock had been doing much better before November, though. The stock is now over 30% off its recent highs, following a 33.4% drop in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

An electric vehicle game changer

EV sales growth has slowed after the initial surge of early adopters converted from internal combustion engine (ICE) cars and trucks. Hybrid options have also eroded some interest in the fully electric model offerings. One reason for this is the convenience and reassurance that a backup engine provides, eliminating the risk of running out of battery charge when no charging options are readily available.

If successfully commercialized, QuantumScape's battery technology will lead to safer, faster-charging, and more efficient EV batteries. That could drive a resurgence in demand for battery electric vehicles. In September, the company provided its first live demonstration using a Ducati motorcycle equipped with its battery cells.

QuantumScape followed that with the first of two new partnership agreements for high-volume production and commercialization. That progress led investors to buy QuantumScape stock in droves. Shares more than doubled in September and October.

What's next for QuantumScape?

November acted as somewhat of a "sell the news" month after that sharp run in QuantumScape stock. Nothing specific to the business drove the downturn. Some investors may have decided to lock in their profits, while others may have simply deemed the stock too risky for them.

Investing in QuantumScape takes a certain amount of patience and risk tolerance. Its progress to date makes it seem more likely that the company will be able to produce battery cells at the required high volumes. But competition or new technologies could also impact potential demand.

QuantumScape remains a highly risky and speculative stock. The company is well-positioned to go to market, though. It ended Q3 with about $1 billion in liquidity, which it believes will now carry it through 2029.

Investors who want to own some for the potential success of its solid-state battery technology would be wise to allocate only a speculative amount. Even with the November sell-off, the company is valued at a market cap of about $7.5 billion. That's a good amount of successful sales already built in, even before the company has begun to generate any real revenue.

Should you invest $1,000 in QuantumScape right now?

Before you buy stock in QuantumScape, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and QuantumScape wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $540,587!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in QuantumScape. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.