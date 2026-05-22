Why Quantum Stock Infleqtion Shot Up 41% This Week

Key Points

Infleqtion is getting $100 million in funding from the United States government.

The company is researching new quantum computing technologies.

The stock's shares look overvalued right now.

10 stocks we like better than Infleqtion ›

Shares of Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) have soared 41% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The quantum research firm is receiving $100 million in funding from the United States government to further its research into the exciting new technology.

The stock went public earlier this year, but is already catching the eye of Wall Street. Should you follow and buy some Infleqtion stock for your portfolio?

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New funds for research

Infleqtion is a publicly traded quantum research lab with technologies spanning both hardware and software across its "single neutral atom" platform. The United States government has deemed quantum computing a strategic interest and has therefore invested $2 billion across the sector, including $100 million into Infleqtion.

Looking at the business, it is clear that the company is still well in the research stage. It generated just $9.5 million in revenue last quarter and had an operating loss of $33.5 million. Expect losses like these for many years to come.

Time to buy?

Quantum technologies are exciting. However, it is meaningless that the U.S. government has invested in them. The technology has never been commercialized, even though hundreds of research labs have invested in it over the last few decades. Don't think Infleqtion is the magic quantum stock that will take you to the moon.

Should you buy stock in Infleqtion right now?

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Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.