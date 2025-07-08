Why Quantum Computing Stock Skyrocketed 69.3% in June -- and What Comes Next?

Key Points Quantum Computing stock saw massive gains in June amid swelling excitement surrounding its technologies.

Signs that the Federal Reserve was warming up to delivering an interest rate cut in July also helped power huge gains.

Quantum Computing stock will likely be volatile in the near term, but long-term investors are probably still looking at a binary outcome.

10 stocks we like better than Quantum Computing ›

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT) stock recorded another month of big gains in June's trading. The tech specialist's share price surged 69.3% in the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Over the same period, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) bounded 5% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rose 6.6%.

Excitement surrounding quantum-computing technologies continued to rise last month, and bullish indicators for the broader market helped power huge rallies for some players in the space. Quantum Computing stock is now up more than 180% over the last three months of trading.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Quantum Computing stock soared amid a red-hot backdrop

A massive rally for quantum-computing stocks kicked off in May as investors bet that the technology could soon be reaching an inflection point, and the momentum continued in June. In an executive order issued on June 6, the Trump administration changed national cybersecurity guidelines and also highlighted the significant impact that quantum-computing technologies could have on the space. While the order discussed the risks to cryptography posed by advanced quantum computers, it also spotlighted the potentially revolutionary implications of the tech.

Optimism across the broader market also surged in June as comments from key Federal Reserve officials seemingly supported the idea that the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) could cut the benchmark interest rate at its July meeting. Lower interest rates typically create a more favorable backdrop for the market at large, and they're particularly beneficial for growth stock valuations. When it comes to extremely speculative, growth-dependent companies like Quantum Computing, the valuation impact of a lower interest rate environment is even more bullish.

What comes next for Quantum Computing?

As of this writing, Quantum Computing stock is roughly flat across July's trading. While investors are still seeing a significant chance for the Fed to serve up an interest rate cut this month, some new risk factors on the trade front have halted the recent surge in bullish momentum. The implementation of reciprocal tariffs on all countries except China has been pushed out to Aug. 1, but recent comments and moves from the Trump administration suggest that some countries could face tariffs that are significantly higher than previously anticipated.

Macroeconomic and geopolitical developments will likely continue to play large roles in Quantum Computing's short-term stock performance, and the company will likely see outsized valuation swings compared to the broader market in conjunction with developments on these fronts. On the other hand, investors are likely still looking at a binary outcome over the long term.

If Quantum Computing successfully advances and commercializes technologies that are at the forefront of its specialized category, the stock will likely deliver multibagger returns. But investors should move forward with the understanding that the stock will likely crater below current levels if the execution of the company's technology roadmap doesn't live up to expectations.

Should you invest $1,000 in Quantum Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Quantum Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Quantum Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $695,481!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $969,935!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,053% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.