Why Quantum Computing Stock Sank This Week

Key Points

Quantum Computing stock moved lower this week amid concerns about the macroeconomic environment and valuations for AI companies.

Quantum Computing stock had been down double digits this week, but it bounced back with a surge in Friday's trading.

Growth stocks saw recovery Friday as investors became more confident that the Federal Reserve will cut rates next month.

10 stocks we like better than Quantum Computing ›

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT) stock pulled back over the last week of trading. The company's share price declined 3.8% in a stretch that saw the S&P 500's level decline 2% and the Nasdaq Composite's level fall 2.7%.

The stock had been down double digits compared to its level at the previous week's market close, but it saw a big rebound later in Friday's session. On the heels of recent volatility, Quantum Computing stock is now down approximately 38% across this year's trading.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Quantum Computing stock sees another week of big swings

Quantum Computing stock was highly volatile over the last week of trading. The company's share price initially moved lower as the market became increasingly pessimistic about the probability that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its December meeting.

The company's valuation also saw big swings as investors initially bought back into artificial intelligence (AI) stocks and other speculative growth plays following Nvidia's Q3 report -- only to adopt bearish reversal trading as concerns about an AI valuation bubble and interest rate policy drove sell-offs. Shareholders got some big relief in Friday's session as investors became more bullish on the prospect of a rate cut next month, but the quantum-computing specialist's share price still ended the week in the red.

What's next for Quantum Computing?

Quantum Computing stock rebounded after sell-offs in Friday morning's trading thanks to investors betting it had become more likely that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates when it meets in December. As of CME Group's most recent polling, analysts surveyed now see the likelihood of a December rate cut at roughly 69% -- up from an estimated average probability of 44% at the prior week's reading. While the Fed's next move on rates looks like the most important near-term catalyst for the stock, the company's progression with its quantum-computing technology stack continues to be the most important catalyst for long-term shareholders.

Should you invest $1,000 in Quantum Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Quantum Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Quantum Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $562,536!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,096,510!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.