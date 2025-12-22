Why Quantum Computing Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Quantum computing stocks, plural, have done very well in 2025.

Quantum Computing stock, singular, has not.

10 stocks we like better than Quantum Computing ›

Shares of eponymous quantum computing company Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) soared 11.6% through 11 a.m. ET Monday. And why?

That's not entirely clear. There's no significant quantum stock news out today, concerning either Quantum Computing stock in particular or quantum stocks in general. There is a story on Investor's Business Daily today, but it basically boils down to an observation:

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Quantum stocks have done very well in 2025.

Quantum Computing in 2025

Make that most quantum stocks have done very well in 2025. Quantum Computing stock, it turns out, is the exception to the rule, with shares down 40%.

Quantum Computing specializes in "quantum optics and integrated photonics technology" to build "accessible and affordable quantum machines" designed to operate at room temperatures (i.e., no super-cooled). Which all sounds great, but Quantum Computing is doing barely $500,000 in annual revenue -- not a lot for a stock valued at $2.4 billion.

Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence anticipate rapid growth in sales in percentage terms, but even two years out, in 2027, they forecast no more than $15 million in revenue (which works out to about a 163-times price-to-sales ratio). And they don't see Quantum Computing earning any profit as far out as anyone is willing to make projections.

Is Quantum Computing stock a buy in 2026?

How can Quantum Computing change these forecasts?

Perhaps aiming to change the story, Quantum Computing pivoted last week, announcing it will buy semiconductor company Luminar Semiconductor from Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) for $110 million. Interim CEO Yuping Huang called this "a meaningful step forward in our strategy to develop and scale practical, integrated quantum solutions."

Quantum Computing investors may be happy if it just gets sales over the hump to single-digit millions.

Should you buy stock in Quantum Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Quantum Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Quantum Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,039!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,506!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 22, 2025.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.