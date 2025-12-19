Why Quantum Computing Stock Is Plummeting This Week

Key Points

Quantum Computing announced an acquisition this week.

Wedbush initiated coverage on Quantum Computing stock.

Although the stock is falling, investors seeking exposure to quantum computing would be wise to keep Quantum Computing stock on their radars.

10 stocks we like better than Quantum Computing ›

After sliding more than 6% last week, shares of Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT) are continuing their downward trajectory this week. In addition to the quantum computing company announcing an acquisition, an analyst's initiation of coverage on Quantum Computing stock -- with an uninspiring take on it -- is providing sufficient fodder for the bears to send the stock lower.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Quantum Computing are down 14.2% from the end of last Friday's market session through the end of trading on Thursday.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The market isn't buying the idea of Quantum Computing's move to grow through acquisition

On Monday, Quantum Computing announced its plan to acquire Luminar Semiconductor for $110 million in cash. In the press release addressing the purchase, Quantum Computing stated:

"The acquisition will bring QCi [Quantum Computing] a portfolio of core photonic technologies, patents, and a highly experienced team of engineers and scientists that will accelerate QCi's roadmap while continuing to support and grow LSI's [Luminar Semiconductor's] established customer base."

At the end of September, Quantum Computing had $352 million in cash on its balance sheet. Investors are likely unhappy with the acquisition, as they surely preferred the company to hold onto its cash, given that it's currently generating minimal revenue.

Adding to investors' disappointment, Wedbush initiated coverage on Quantum Computing stock this week. In addition to assigning the stock a neutral rating, Wedbush set a $12 price target on the stock.

Should investors buy Quantum Computing stock on the dip?

Despite the decline this week, investors interested in exposure to the quantum computing industry would be wise to keep an eye on Quantum Computing stock. The company is making progress in demonstrating to the market the validity of its technology's applications -- paving the way toward generating more robust revenue. In the third-quarter 2025, Quantum Computing a purchase order from a major U.S. bank for its quantum security solutions.

Should you buy stock in Quantum Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Quantum Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Quantum Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $506,935!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,514!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 19, 2025.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.