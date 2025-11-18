Why Quantum Computing Stock Jumped 7.3% Today

Key Points

Quantum Computing reported major year-over-year sales growth during its latest quarter.

The Federal Reserve has more data ahead of its December meeting that points to a weak job market.

10 stocks we like better than Quantum Computing ›

Shares of Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) jumped on Tuesday, finishing the day up 7.3%. The move came as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

The quantum computing company's stock is continuing to gain following its better-than-expected earnings print on Friday. Employment data released today also helped to lift shares.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Quantum Computing more than triples its sales

On Friday, the company reported third-quarter revenues of $384,000, up from $101,000 during the same period last year. Quantum Computing also managed to shrink its Q3 net loss from $5.7 million last year to $2.4 million this year.

The positive movement on the company's top and bottom lines has been enough to lift shares amid a broader tech sell-off.

Rate cut hopes grow on weak job figures

Helping to sustain momentum from Friday, job data released late yesterday is raising hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut rates once again in December. Low interest rates tend to boost speculative investments.

And Quantum Computing stock is an extremely speculative investment; I would not own it. Despite the relatively positive earnings report, the company's nearly $3 billion market capitalization is divorced from reality, in my opinion.

Should you invest $1,000 in Quantum Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Quantum Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Quantum Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,832!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,021% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.