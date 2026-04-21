Why Qualcomm (QCOM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Qualcomm (QCOM) closed the most recent trading day at $135.56, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 7.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 13.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.33%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Qualcomm in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 29, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.58, reflecting a 9.47% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.65 billion, indicating a 1.72% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.02 per share and revenue of $43.39 billion, which would represent changes of -8.4% and -1.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Qualcomm. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.04% lower. Currently, Qualcomm is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.48. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 43.24 for its industry.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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