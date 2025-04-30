Why Qorvo Stock Popped Today

Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) stock jumped 10.5% through 10:35 a.m. ET Wednesday after beating analyst forecasts this morning.

Heading into the company's fiscal Q4 2025 report, analysts forecast Qorvo would earn only $1 per share on sales of $850.5 million. In fact, the company earned $1.42 per share (adjusted for one-time items), and its sales were $869.5 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Qorvo Q4 earnings

CEO Bob Bruggeworth described Qorvo's Q4 performance as "stronger than seasonal" and exceeding "the midpoint of our guidance on revenue, gross margin, and EPS." But that doesn't mean the news was entirely good.

Sales declined 7.6% year over year. On the plus side, gross profit margins on those sales improved by 160 basis points year over year to 42.2%. Despite operating costs also declining, the company's operating profit margin only held steady at 3.2%.

Net income, however, improved dramatically, rising 11x from $0.03 per share a year ago, to $0.33 when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). That wasn't as good as the company's headline "adjusted" earnings number, but it was still a big improvement.

Management noted it generated $171 million in positive free cash flow in the quarter and $485 million for the full fiscal year 2025.

Is Qorvo stock a buy?

Investors seem pleased with the numbers, and while it's always tricky to value stocks in the cyclical semiconductor industry, the stock does appear cheap at a price-to-free cash flow ratio of barely 12x. Still, you might want to be cautious before assuming Qorvo is a "buy" based solely on valuation.

Management forecast only $775 million in sales for the current fiscal Q1 2026 after all, and that's actually 13% less revenue than the company collected in the year-ago quarter, indicating that business is getting worse, not better. And although Qorvo predicted gross margins will range from 42% to 44% this quarter, this was a non-GAAP estimate. Actual GAAP margins could be better... or worse.

All things considered, with business still contracting and a tariffs war afoot, I hesitate to recommend buying Qorvo stock today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Qorvo right now?

Before you buy stock in Qorvo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Qorvo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $607,048!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $668,193!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 880% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 161% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Qorvo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.