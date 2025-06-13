Why PureCycle Technologies Was Racing Higher This Week

Experimental plastics recycling company PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCT) got a boost this week from a bullish note published by an analyst. By late Thursday evening, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's shares were trading more than 18% higher week to date.

A bull reiterates his buy recommendation

The PureCycle bull is Cantor Fitzgerald's Andres Sheppard, who on Wednesday morning reiterated his overweight -- buy, in other words -- recommendation on the company's stock. He also maintained his $12-per-share price target.

In Sheppard's view, according to reports, PureCycle is a fine long-term play as it leverages patented, exclusive technology for plastics recycling. It also boasts a first-mover advantage and sits in front of a large total addressable market.

PureCycle is also actively demonstrating its offerings to the world in a series of customer trials, of which there are more than 30 at present, according to the analyst. A further slate of over 50 trials is pending. Finally, it recently booked its first revenue, moving it out of the experimental and into the commercial stage of its life.

The ability to scale

The Cantor Fitzgerald pundit also sounded a bullish note about PureCycle's future, pointing out that a facility currently in development in Georgia should add meaningful scale to its operations. That plant is expected to become operational in 2027.

Given its unique angle on plastics recycling, PureCycle is certainly an intriguing investment. It's certainly worth a look, as we live in a world awash in plastic and good recycling solutions are welcome. I'd say this is a stock to keep an eye on.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

