Why Is Prudential (PRU) Down 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Prudential (PRU). Shares have lost about 3.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Prudential due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Prudential Financial, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Prudential Financial Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top, Dividend Raised

Prudential Financial, Inc. reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted operating income of $3.30 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. However, the bottom line rose 11.5% year over year. Prudential Financial's fourth-quarter results reflect higher asset management fees, favorable underwriting results, and improved net investment spread results, partially offset by increased expenses.

Operational Update

Total revenues of $14.52 billion increased 11.6% year over year. The increase in revenues was due to higher premiums, net investment income, and asset management fees, commissions, and other income. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6%.



Total benefits and expenses amounted to $13 billion, which increased 11.8% year over year in the fourth quarter due to higher insurance and annuity benefits, interest credited to policyholders' account balances, interest expense, and amortization of acquisition costs.

Quarterly Segment Update

Prudential Global Investment Management’s (PGIM) adjusted operating income of $249 million in the reported quarter decreased 3.8% year over year. This decrease was due to higher expenses and lower other related revenues due to lower seed and co-investment income. It was partially offset by higher asset management fees.



PGIM’s assets under management of $1.466 trillion increased 7% year over year. The uptick was driven by equity market and fixed income appreciation as well as strong investment performance.



The U.S. Businesses delivered an adjusted operating income of $1 billion, which increased 22% year over year. This increase was due to higher net investment spread results, more favorable underwriting results, and lower expenses. It was partially offset by lower net fee income.



International Businesses’ adjusted operating income increased 2% year over year to $757 million in the fourth quarter. The increase was due to higher net investment spread results and more favorable underwriting results. It was partially offset by higher expenses.



Corporate and Other incurred an adjusted operating loss of $552 million, wider than a loss of $490 million reported a year ago. This higher loss primarily reflected increased expenses due to an organizational charge and unfavorable foreign exchange remeasurement impacts.

Capital Deployment

Prudential Financial returned capital of $730 million to its shareholders in the form of share repurchases worth $250 million and dividends worth $480 million in the fourth quarter.

PRU's board has authorized the repurchase of up to $1 billion of outstanding shares during the period from Jan. 1, 2026, through Dec. 31, 2026.

The board of directors authorized a 4% increase in the quarterly cash dividend of $1.40 per share. The dividend will be paid out on March 12 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Feb. 17, 2026. This marks the 18th consecutive year of dividend increase.

Financial Update

PRU exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $19.7 billion, which increased 6.5% from 2024-end. Total debt balance of $20.3 billion increased 0.7% from 2024-end. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Prudential Financial’s assets under management and administration increased 7% year over year to $1.8 trillion.



Adjusted book value per common share, a measure of the company’s net worth, was $100.17, which increased 4.5% year over year. Operating return on average equity was 13.3% in the fourth quarter, which improved 110 basis points year over year.

Full-Year Update

For 2025, the adjusted operating income of Prudential Financial was $14.43 per share. The bottom line increased 14.3% from the 2023 figure. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. Revenues for the year totaled $57.6 billion, which decreased 15% from the 2024 level. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Prudential has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Prudential has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Prudential belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry. Another stock from the same industry, MGIC Investment (MTG), has gained 1.1% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

MGIC reported revenues of $297.8 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -1.7%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares with $0.72 a year ago.

For the current quarter, MGIC is expected to post earnings of $0.74 per share, indicating a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.5% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for MGIC. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

