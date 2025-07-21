Why ProMIS Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - ProMIS Neurosciences (PMN) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to PMN310, the company's lead therapeutic candidate in development for the treatment of Alzheimers disease. The company said the designation enables enhanced engagement with the FDA.

The ongoing PRECISE-AD Phase 1b trial is evaluating PMN310 in patients with early AD. ProMIS expects reporting interim six-month biomarker and safety data in second quarter of 2026 and final results in fourth quarter of 2026.

Shares of ProMIS are up 150% in pre-market trade on Monday.

