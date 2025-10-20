Why Progressive Stock Sank on Monday

Key Points

Two analysts felt the need to update their takes on the insurer.

Neither report boosted the buy case for the shares, however.

10 stocks we like better than Progressive ›

Veteran insurance company Progressive (NYSE: PGR) suffered a case of the Mondays on the first stock trading day of this week. Its shares took a nearly 3% hit that session, on the back of two pessimistic analyst updates. Additionally, this occurred on a day when the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) traded up, rising by 1.1%.

Downed with a downgrade

Of the pair, the more impactful was the one issued by Bob Huang of white-shoe investment bank Morgan Stanley. Huang downgraded his recommendation to underweight (i.e., hold) from his previous rating of equalweight (neutral). He accompanied this with a substantial price target reduction to $265 per share -- previously, he had flagged the stock as being worth $265 apiece.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

According to reports, Huang's main concern is that Progressive is entering a cycle where pricing power for insurers will be weaker. Given that the pricing of premiums is critical to an insurance company's fundamentals, this is sure to impact key line items for the company.

The analyst believes this will have enough of a negative impact for Progressive to post per-share earnings declines in both 2026 and 2027.

More progress wanted

Compounding that, Huang's peer Alex Scott of Barclays also reduced his price target, although he left his recommendation of equalweight unchanged. Scott's new fair-value assessment is $257 per share, down from the preceding $271.

Pessimism is in the air with Progressive at the moment; last week, the company released discouraging preliminary third-quarter results. Although it showed decent growth in certain line items, it failed to meet analyst estimates for the period.

Should you invest $1,000 in Progressive right now?

Before you buy stock in Progressive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Progressive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $646,805!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,113!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Progressive. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.