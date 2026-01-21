Markets
Why Progress Software Popped Today

January 21, 2026 — 05:27 pm EST

Written by Joe Tenebruso for The Motley Fool

Key Points

Shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) jumped on Wednesday after the tech developer announced solid fourth-quarter financial results and issued an upbeat forecast for the year ahead.

By the close of trading, Progress' stock price was up more than 10%.

A person is looking at software.

Image source: Getty Images.

AI-driven growth in sales and profits

Progress' revenue climbed 18% year over year to $253 million in the fourth quarter.

The software specialist's operating income surged 78% to $38.4 million, as its operating margin increased by 5 percentage points to 15%.

Better still, Progress' operating cash flow rocketed 220% higher to $62.8 million.

CEO Yogesh Gupta said Progress' results demonstrate the relevance of its artificial intelligence (AI)-focused offerings in "an AI-driven world for businesses of all sizes."

All told, Progress' adjusted earnings per share, which exclude stock-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses, rose 14% to $1.51. That was well above Wall Street's estimates, which had called for adjusted per-share earnings of $1.31.

Management sees more growth ahead

Progress guided for revenue of $986 million to $1 billion in fiscal 2026. The company also expects to generate full-year earnings per share of $1.74 to $1.91 and cash from operations of $263 million to $277 million.

"2025 was our strongest year ever for Progress as we continue to execute on our long-term total growth strategy to invest and innovate, acquire and integrate, and drive customer success," Gupta said.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
