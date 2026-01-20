Markets
PG

Why Procter & Gamble is a Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock (PG)

January 20, 2026 — 07:26 am EST

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.9% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Procter & Gamble Company is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.13% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $233,363,197 worth of PG shares.

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Procter & Gamble Company is $4.2272/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 01/23/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PG, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

PG+Dividend+History+Chart

PG operates in the Consumer Goods sector, among companies like Sony Group Corp (SONY), and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PG

