Why Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $144.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.55% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.51% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.8%.

The world's largest consumer products maker's stock has dropped by 9.43% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 24, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.57, showcasing a 1.95% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.61 billion, up 4.2% from the year-ago period.

PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.97 per share and revenue of $86.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.05% and +2.88%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% downward. As of now, Procter & Gamble holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.27. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.94.

We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Consumer Products - Staples industry stood at 2.98 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 183, this industry ranks in the bottom 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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