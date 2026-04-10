Why PriceSmart’s Discount May Not Last Much Longer

PriceSmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) has elevated risk as an emerging-market stock, but it is well positioned and trading at a value relative to its peers, Walmart’s (NASDAQ: WMT) Sam’s Club and Costco (NASDAQ: COST).

These two leading membership club retailers, which trade at much higher valuations, suggest PriceSmart's stock has plenty of upside. Trading at approximately 29x earnings versus Costco’s approximately 50x, the upside potential is significant indeed, and underpinned by its ability to grow.

PriceSmart self-funds its growth and leads in terms of percentage gains. The fiscal Q2 2026 results reflect a 9.7% growth rate, compared with Costco's 9.1% and Walmart's 5.6% during the comparable period.

Looking ahead, PriceSmart expects to sustain its double-digit pace, driven by market share gains, comp-store growth, and new store openings. As of FQ2 2026, the company’s store count increased by 3.7% year-over-year and is expected to increase by nearly 9% by the end of FY2027.

PriceSmart Outperformance Triggers Continuation Signal

PriceSmart has a solid fiscal Q2, with revenue growing by 9.7% to $1.5 billion, outperforming the consensus estimate by 135 basis points.

The gain was driven by a 9.9% increase in merchandise sales, underpinned by a 7.8% increase in net sales and a 2.1% currency tailwind. Comp store sales increased by 7.6% (5.5% adjusted for currency translation), and membership fees grew by 17%, suggesting comp store gains will continue in the upcoming quarters.

Margin news is also good. The company’s improving revenue leverage, better-than-expected traffic, and operational quality led to an accelerated earnings growth. EBITDA, a measure of core profitability, grew by 14.5%, leaving the GAAP EPS at $1.62 or more than a nickel ahead of the consensus. Margins are expected to remain strong in the upcoming quarter, helping trigger a robust market response.

PriceSmart’s stock price surged by more than 2% following the release, taking the market to a new all time high.

The move confirms an uptrend and a bullish Flag Pattern, signaling the continuation of the trend. Targets for this move are based on the magnitude of the Flag’s Pole—approximately $22—putting this market near $175 by mid-year. Higher highs are likely over the longer term due to growth, cash flow, and the ability to return capital.

PriceSmart’s Dividend and Distribution Growth Make It a Buy-and-Hold Investment

PriceSmart isn’t a high-yielding stock, but it is a reliable dividend payer with a track record for aggressive increases.

In early 2026, the yield was less than 1%, mitigated by the low payout ratio and distribution growth compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The payout ratio is very low, about 20%, leaving room for distribution increases without the double-digit earnings growth pace.

The CAGR is in the low teens and is likely to be sustained, given the payout ratio and earnings growth.

Institutional activity affirms the stock's dividend-paying power and growth outlook, but may provide a headwind for the price action. The group owns more than 80% of the stock and has bought on balance over the trailing-12-month period, sometimes aggressively, but sold on balance in Q1 2026.

With this in play, the price action may struggle to advance and hold gains, but there is a flipside. The fiscal Q2 release affirms this company’s growth outlook and may lead institutions back into accumulation, as similar results have done for other retail companies.

There were no obvious red flags in the reported quarter's balance sheet—only signs that it can continue executing its strategy. Even with a modest decline in cash at the end of fiscal Q2, PriceSmart remains well-capitalized, and gains in current and total assets help offset the decrease.

At the same time, increases in liability were manageable, leaving equity up and leverage at persistently low levels. Long-term debt is less than 0.25x equity, leaving the company nimble and able to raise capital as needed.

The biggest risks this year are rising costs, margin pressures, and FX volatility. Rising costs and margin pressures have, so far, been mitigated, and FX volatility is an uncontrollable influence likely to remain volatile for the foreseeable future.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.