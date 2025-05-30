Why Is PPL (PPL) Down 4.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for PPL (PPL). Shares have lost about 4.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is PPL due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, PPL has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision has been net zero. Notably, PPL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

PPL belongs to the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry. Another stock from the same industry, PG&E (PCG), has gained 2.4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2025.

PG&E reported revenues of $5.98 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +2.1%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares with $0.37 a year ago.

PG&E is expected to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +25.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +2.6%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for PG&E. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

