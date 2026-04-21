Why PPL (PPL) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $38.21, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.59%.

The energy and utility holding company's stock has climbed by 4.96% in the past month, exceeding the Utilities sector's gain of 4.09% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PPL in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 8, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.62, showcasing a 3.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.62 billion, up 4.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $9.53 billion, which would represent changes of +7.73% and +5.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PPL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. PPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PPL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.31, so one might conclude that PPL is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PPL's PEG ratio is currently 2.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PPL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.