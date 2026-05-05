Why Powell Industries Rallied Today

Key Points

Powell reported March quarter earnings that missed expectations.

However, management also disclosed a near-doubling of orders in the quarter, along with a massive, largest-ever AI data center order after quarter-end.

The massive orders suggest a growth acceleration in the near and medium-term.

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Shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) rallied on Tuesday, up as much as 15.6% on the day, before settling into an 11.1% gain by 1:47 p.m. EDT.

Powell produces a wide variety of power and electric generation and management systems for industrial sites, and has traditionally focused on the oil & gas and chemical markets. However, the AI data center build-out now requires sophisticated, high-power systems, which Powell specializes in.

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The massive step-up in AI-related demand was evident in last night's earnings release and call, in which Powell disclosed that the company had received a "mega order" that was not only its largest in history, but also larger than last quarter's entire revenue by a fair amount.

Massive new orders overshadow an earnings miss

Powell's March quarter revenues and earnings missed analyst estimates, with revenue growing 6% to $297 million and earnings per share declining 1% to $1.25. However, since Powell provides large industrial projects, revenue recognition and profits can be lumpy from quarter to quarter.

The company's main segments did grow at a much stronger pace. The Commercial & Industrial segment, which serves AI data centers, was up 35%. The Electric Utility segment was up 14%, and even the traditional Oil & Gas segment was up 11%. However, counteracting these gains was a big decline in the Petrochemical segment, which fell 37%.

The big news, however, was that new order numbers overwhelmed the actual reported results. New orders in the quarter totaled $490 million, up a whopping 97% over the prior year quarter. Not only that, but management also disclosed that after the quarter's end in April, Powell received a single "mega order" for an AI data center project totaling $400 million.

That's an absolutely massive single order, dwarfing the company's entire March quarter revenue by 33%! Thus, it's no wonder that the stock surged higher after an initial decline on the headline results.

Powell's high valuation looks justified

At first glance, Powell may seem overvalued. The stock is up 181% year-to-date, and is trading at 58 times earnings, which seems high for an industrial stock. However, the company's huge order growth and the mega-deal on top of that mean there should be a lot of revenue and earnings growth "in the pipeline" for investors, so to speak.

It's hard to know how long this AI build-out will last, but if it goes beyond this year, Powell's high-flying stock price looks justified.

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Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have positions in Powell Industries. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.