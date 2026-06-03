Why Is Powell Industries (POWL) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Powell Industries (POWL). Shares have added about 1.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Powell Industries due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Powell Industries Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Powell Industries’ second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended March 2026) adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. The bottom line decreased 1% year over year.



Powell Industries’ total revenues of $297 million missed the consensus estimate of $298 million. However, the top line increased 6% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to strength in the electric utility and oil & gas markets.

Inside the Headlines

In the fiscal second quarter, revenues from the electric utility sector increased 14% year over year. The oil & gas sector’s revenues increased 11%. Revenues from the commercial & other industrial sector increased 35% while the petrochemical sector declined 37%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.



In the fiscal second quarter, new orders totaled $490 million compared with $249 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by robust order activity in the electric utility, commercial and other industrial sectors. Exiting the quarter, its backlog totaled $1.8 billion, up 12% on a sequential and 33% on a year-over-year basis.

Margin Profile

In the fiscal second quarter, Powell Industries’ cost of sales increased 6.9% year over year to $208.7 million. Gross profit increased 5.4% year over year to $87.9 million while the margin decreased 30 basis points (bps) to 29.6%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $25.8 million, up 18.7% year over year.



Operating income decreased 2.3% year over year to $57.6 million. The operating margin was 19.4%, down 170 bps year over year.

Powell Industries’ Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Powell Industries had cash equivalents and short-term investments of $544.9 million compared with $475.5 million at the end of fiscal 2025 (ended September 2025). Current liabilities were $447.3 million compared with $446.4 million at the end of fiscal 2025.



Stockholders’ equity totaled $709.1 million. In the first six months of fiscal 2026, capital expenditure totaled $3.9 million, down 38.4% year over year.



In the same period, the company used $6.51 million for distributing dividends, up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Fiscal 2026 Guidance

Given Powell’s robust backlog, solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet, it looks forward to witnessing solid revenues and earnings in fiscal 2026 (ending September 2026).

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a flat trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

At this time, Powell Industries has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Powell Industries has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.