Why Pony AI Stock Keeps Racing Higher

Pony AI (NASDAQ: PONY) stock just keeps on galloping. For the third day in a row, the small-cap Chinese robotaxi and robotruck company rode higher on Friday, building on huge gains Wednesday and Thursday. The stock tacked on another 22.7% through 9:40 a.m. this morning and now is up more than 120% over the past three days.

Yes, you read that right: Pony doubled, and then went up even more.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Pony express delivers good news

So far this week, the biggest little Chinese small cap you've never heard of (before this week) has announced it's producing three new robotaxi models in cooperation with Beijing Automotive Group, Guangzhou Automobile Group, and Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM), respectively, and that it has lined up local partner Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) to supply it with AT128 lidar sensors for its robotaxis.

Today, Pony added that it's partnering with another local company, Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY), to further "advance autonomous driving technology and robotaxi commercial deployment."

This tie-up will pair Pony's "cutting-edge" autonomous driving system with tech products from Tencent, specifically the latter's Weixin (or "WeChat") social media, messaging, and payment app, Tencent Maps, and its "robust cloud computing, big data and AI infrastructure," all of which sound to me like logical add-ons to an electric-car-slash-robotaxi service.

Is Pony AI stock a buy?

Tencent might do well to ante up a bit of cash. Tencent's tech contributions are all great, but there's no mention of financial support in the press release, and Pony is still burning cash, and losing $274 million a year.

While the company has considerable cash reserves, a little more could go a long way to ensuring Pony stock doesn't go bankrupt before 2029, the first year it's expected to be profitable, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Meanwhile, until the financial picture firms up, I must still consider Pony a speculative, momentum-driven stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Pony Ai right now?

Before you buy stock in Pony Ai, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pony Ai wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $591,533!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,319!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 859% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 158% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tencent. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.