Why Pony AI Stock Is Galloping Higher This Week

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in all shapes and sizes have been receiving the green light from investors this week for all sorts of reasons. Pony AI (NASDAQ: PONY) stock, for example, a developer of autonomous driving solutions, has seen shares rise steadily higher over the past few days thanks to a bullish take on the stock from a Wall Street analyst.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Pony AI stock has climbed 14.6% from the end of trading last Friday through the close of Thursday's session.

It's not only the price target that has investors excited about this analyst's opinion

Beginning the week on an auspicious note, Pony AI stock closed 7.8% higher on Monday than where it closed before the weekend. On Monday, UBS analyst Paul Gong initiated coverage on Pony AI with a buy rating and a $20 price target. Based on the stock's closing price of $13.04 on Friday, Gong's price target implies upside of about 53%.

According to thefly.com, Gong predicated his opinion on the belief that Pony AI is in a prime position to benefit from the launch of robotaxi service in China, adding that it's the "only robotaxi company to start commercial fee-charging and driverless operations in all four tier one cities in China."



Investors may have been even more excited about Gong's revenue expectation for Pony AI than the price target: annual sales growth of 96% through 2030.

Should investors pony up some capital to invest in Pony AI?

There's no denying that an analyst's bullish take on a growth stock is exciting, but investors must recognize that oftentimes, analysts have shorter investing horizons than the multiyear holding periods we favor. Gong's revenue forecast is noteworthy, but prospective investors must recognize the likelihood of significant volatility as the company expands in this disruptive industry. Therefore, only those comfortable with the extensive risks should consider positions in Pony AI stock at this point.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

