Why Polygon (MATIC) Is Up 9% Today

Polygon (MATIC) has announced a collaboration with Coca-Cola for a line of NFTs supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and Coca-Cola's Pride Series. The artist designing the NFTs is Rich Mnisi from South Africa. His work is said to "push boundaries on the concepts of identity and community." The collection will consist of 136 NFTs, which will be minted on the Polygon Network. Rich Mnisi will work with Coca-Cola on the designs. As of writing, there are 132 of the Coca-Cola Pride Collection NFTs available on OpenSea, with a floor price of 0.29 Ethereum.

Polygon NFTs to be features on Facebook profiles

In addition to that, Facebook, or Meta, has begun testing Ethereum and Polygon NFTs on user profiles. They plan to add other networks but the initial run will be with Ethereum and Polygon. The NFT world has been attempting to break into the social media sphere for some time, with NFT exchange platforms looking more and more like social media accounts and incorporating a community aspect.

This development could really launch digital art into a larger sector, as Facebook is a premier social platform. Its user profiles will now feature a "digital collectibles" tab where users can showcase their purchased NFTs. Users will also have the ability to connect their cryptocurrency wallets directly to their Facebook profiles and be able to post their NFT transactions on their pages for followers to engage with.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has been a vocal supporter and frontrunner of the Web3 movement so it certainly makes sense that he would be embracing NFTs on his platforms. Facebook also owns Instagram, which launched an NFT feature in May of this year.

Polygon (MATIC) price today

In light of these announcements, Polygon has seen an uptrend as of late. The price today according to CoinMarketCap is $0.04884 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $752,149,392 USD. Polygon now ranks at No. 18 on the list of highest live market caps with $3,911,070,385.

If you are interested in buying Polygon (MATIC), check out our list of top cryptocurrency exchanges and apps.

Earn a $50 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $50 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Katie Clinebell has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Polygon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.