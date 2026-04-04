Why Poet Technologies Stock Soared This Week

Key Points

Poet Technologies reported fourth-quarter 2025 financial results this week.

The company reported strong year-over-year revenue growth and a narrower net loss.

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After trudging through much of March, Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock ended the month with a bang. The company, a developer of optical modules for data centers, reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 financial results on the last day of the month, and investors continued bidding the stock higher as the week ended.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Poet Technologies are up 17.7% from the end of trading last Friday to the close of Thursday's market session.

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The switch from development to execution is showing results

Speaking to the company's growth in the last quarter of 2025, Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, CEO of Poet Technologies, stated in the Q4 2025 financial results press release, "In Q4 2025, we made a decisive transition from development to execution, supported by substantial capital inflows and growing commercial validation of our technology."

Poet's income statement reflected the effects of the transition. The company reported Q4 2025 revenue of $341,202, up considerably from $29,032 in the same period last year. Moreover, in Q4 2025, the company reported a $0.32 loss per share, a slimmer loss than the $0.50 loss per share that it posted in Q4 2024.

Further illustrating the company's progress toward stronger revenue, management acknowledged receiving a $5 million production order for its optical engines last quarter.

Should investors shy away from Poet stock after its recent rise?

While the Poet stock's rise this week was considerable, investors shouldn't feel that shares have soared to an unattractive price. Since the company is unprofitable, traditional valuation metrics aren't useful, but it's worth noting that Poet stock is still down more than 3% since the start of the year.

For investors seeking a company helping data centers meet the demands of artificial intelligence computing, Poet Technologies is a growth stock worth further investigation.

Should you buy stock in Poet Technologies right now?

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.