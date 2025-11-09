Why Poet Technologies Stock Soared 16.2% in October

Key Points

Poet stock soared on news that it had received its largest investment.

A customer placed a $5 million purchase order for Poet's Infinity optical engines.

Shares of Poet have fared less well in November.

Extending the momentum from its modest 3.4% rise in September, Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock rise even higher last month thanks to the market's steadfast interest in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Investors celebrated the semiconductor company's success in improving its liquidity as well as its receipt of a notable production order for its optical engines.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Poet Technologies rose 16.2% in October while the S&P 500 climbed 2.3%.

The company logs a new record, so investors race to bid the AI stock higher

Early in October, Poet Technologies announced that it had raised $75 million through issuing issued and selling 13,636,364 shares and one common share purchase warrant in a private placement. The equity financing transaction represented the largest single investment in the company in its history.

Lauding the investment, Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, the company's CEO, stated:

"With a war chest of over $150 million in cash and no significant debt, we are now able to scale up our own growth ambitions in the market for advanced AI hardware solutions. This includes investments and targeted acquisitions to secure our technological lead and revenue generating opportunities in light sources for chip-to-chip connectivity, ultra high-speed transceivers and related applications."

On the day following the announcement of the investment, shares of Poet Technologies soared more than 17%.

Another catalyst contributing to the stock's rise was the Oct. 22 announcement that the company had received a $5 million production order for a shipment of its Infinity optical engines. Poet stated that a leading systems integrator that will manufacture and sell optical transceiver modules made the purchase order, which is expected to ship to the customer in the second half of 2026.

The Poet Infinity line of 400G optical engines can be configured in a daisy-chain architecture to provide customers with 800G, 1.6T, and others.

Should investors be scared off from buying Poet Technologies stock after its October rise?

It's not only the usual AI suspects that are driving investor interest. The market is clearly also focused on lesser-known names like Poet Technologies, as the stock's rise last month demonstrates. Characterizing itself as one of the world's few pure-play AI hardware companies, Poet Technologies provides AI investors with concentrated AI exposure.

While Poet stock soared in October, shares have given back their gains so far in November. As of this writing, in fact, Poet stock is priced lower than where it closed on Sept. 30. Disconcerting as this may seem, Poet didnt reportanything alarming. In the pre-revenue phase of its development, volatility like this is to be expected. For investors on the lookout for a less-familiar semiconductor investment, Poet remains a worthy consideration.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.